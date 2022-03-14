Steve Cohen's Point72 to redeem its $750M investment in Melvin Capital
Mar. 14, 2022 GME
- Steve Cohen's Point72 plans to redeem its investment in Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital Management in increments over time, following a similar move by Citadel LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- In January 2021, Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC and Point72 invested $2.75B in Melvin Capital to help stabilize the fund that was hammered by some short bets, including a short position against GameStop (NYSE:GME) that had surged during the meme-stock frenzy. Melvin lost almost 55% that month.
- Melvin ended last year down 39%. Since then, it has lost 15% in January then dropped 2.8% in February, Bloomberg reported.
- Point72 also has a separate investment — $200M that it ponied up when Melvin was first formed in 2014 — that remains untouched, Bloomberg said. The value of that investment has grown to ~$1B by the end of 2020.
- Last month, Citadel LLC, which provided ~$2B to Melvin, reportedly started paring back its investment in the fund.