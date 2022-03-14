AeroCentury regains compliance with NYSE American; to change name and ticker symbol

Mar. 14, 2022 8:04 AM ETAeroCentury Corp. (ACY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) says the NYSE American informed the Company that it has regained compliance with all of the NYSE American continued listing standards.
  • Previously, the company received notice from the NYSE American on September 11, 2020 that it was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(i) – (iii) and on May 28, 2021 stated that it was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the company guide.
  • Separately, it plans to change its name from "AeroCentury Corp." to "Mega Matrix Corp." to better reflect its expansion into Metaverse and Gamefi business.
  • In connection with the corporate name change, the company also plans to change its trading symbol from "ACY" to "MTMT" to be effective on March 28, 2022.
  • The effective date of the name change will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.
