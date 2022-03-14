Patriot One prices $10M stock offering

Mar. 14, 2022 8:06 AM ETPatriot One Technologies Inc. (PTOTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Patriot One Technologies (OTCQX:PTOTF) priced its earlier announced public offering wherein it plans to issue up to 16.7M units at $0.6/unit for gross proceeds of up to $10M.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one share repurchase warrant and is exercisable into one share for 3 years from offer closing at an exercise price of $0.75.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Mar.17, 2022.
  • Agent granted option to increase the size of the offering by up to 9.9% for 30 days.
  • Proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
