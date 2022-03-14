ONE Group Hospitality Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03, revenue of $84.07M beats by $0.17M

Mar. 14, 2022 8:08 AM ETThe ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • ONE Group Hospitality press release (NASDAQ:STKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $84.07M (+86.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.17M.
  • Consolidated Comparable Sales Increased 49.8% for the Fourth Quarter and 34.2% for 2021 Compared to 2019

  • Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Targets

    The Company is increasing its revenue target and reiterating its G&A target for the first quarter 2022:

    • Total GAAP revenues of approximately $69.0 million to $70.2 million;
      • Owned restaurant net revenue of $66.0 million to $67.0 million;
      • Management, license and incentive fee revenue of $3.0 million to $3.2 million; and
    • Total G&A of approximately $6.5 million.
