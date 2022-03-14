Jefferies lowered price targets on Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) to account for the latest supply chain, inflation and Russia-Ukraine war concerns.

Analyst Philippe Houchois and team cut the price target on Ford (F) to $18 from $20 and dropped the PT on General Motors (GM) to $44 from $53.

On Ford (F): "US exposure clearly dominates the earnings profile, but we take a more cautious view on Ford’s recovery in Europe. During the conference we learned that Europe accounts for a bigger contribution than we expected to FordPro globally."

On General Motors (GM): "Despite what looks like a healthy start to 2022, we continue to see GM having weaker operating levers than either Ford and Stellantis this given already high margin and a subdued product cycle."

A report from Automotive News today indicated that Ford (F) has told dealers that unit sales will be down 12% this year due to supply chain issues.

Shares of Ford (F) rose 0.44% premarket to $16.11. GM rose 0.51%.

