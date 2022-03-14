Early treatment of Biogen's Spinraza leads to improvement in motor function

  • New data found that infants with spinal muscular atrophy ("SMA") treated in the presymptomatic phase with Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Spinraza (nusinersen) for a median of 4.9 years led to progressive gains in motor function.
  • Also, after 11 months of additional follow-up since a 2020 interim analysis, all children who were able to walk alone continued to be able to do so.
  • Biogen (BIIB) also said it will discuss the design of its phase 3 ASCEND study examining higher dose Spinraza in later-onset, non-ambulatory SMA patients previously treated with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit's Evrysdi (risdiplam) at the current Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference
  • At the same conference, the company will present baseline characteristics from the RESPOND study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Spinraza in infants and toddlers following treatment with Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec).
