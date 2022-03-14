BitNile subsidiary forms new division to provide cryptocurrency mining solutions
Mar. 14, 2022 8:13 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- BitNile, a subsidiary of cryptocurrency miner BitNile Holdings (NYSE:NILE), on Monday launched a new division to provide digital asset mining solutions.
- BitNile Mining Solutions will focus on the sourcing and sales of crypto miners, offering hosting services, and managing electrical power, the company said. The division will also expand its partnerships with crypto mining suppliers such as Bitmain technologies.
- Meanwhile, NILE stock edges lower by 0.4% in premarket trading.
- Earlier in March, BitNile planned to expand its Michigan data center power capacity to 300 megawatts.