Ginkgo Bioworks to acquire Swiss based screening platform
Mar. 14, 2022 8:13 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has signed definitive agreement to acquire a Swiss bioengineering company, FGen AG, known for its proprietary ultra-high-throughput screening platform built on nanoliter reactor technology.
- Ginkgo believes that FGen's technology will significantly enhance Ginkgo's cell screening capabilities and enable Ginkgo to explore wider expanses of genetic opportunity space, increasing the likelihood of finding enzymes, pathways, and strains or cell lines that perform to diverse product specifications.
- The terms of the transaction are undisclosed.
- The company, however, said that FGen will receive upfront payment and additional contingent consideration related to the successful integration and deployment of its technology.
- Stock is up 1% in premarket trading.
