Ginkgo Bioworks to acquire Swiss based screening platform

Mar. 14, 2022 8:13 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has signed definitive agreement to acquire a Swiss bioengineering company, FGen AG, known for its proprietary ultra-high-throughput screening platform built on nanoliter reactor technology.
  • Ginkgo believes that FGen's technology will significantly enhance Ginkgo's cell screening capabilities and enable Ginkgo to explore wider expanses of genetic opportunity space, increasing the likelihood of finding enzymes, pathways, and strains or cell lines that perform to diverse product specifications.
  • The terms of the transaction are undisclosed.
  • The company, however, said that FGen will receive upfront payment and additional contingent consideration related to the successful integration and deployment of its technology.
  • Stock is up 1% in premarket trading.
  • Also Read (Feb. 28): Ginkgo Bioworks, Phytolon team up for biological production of vibrant food colors
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.