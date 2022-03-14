Service Properties Trust promotes its investor chief to president

Mar. 14, 2022 8:18 AM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)AIG, RMRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Couple arriving in hotel room during weekend

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has named its chief investment officer, Todd Hargreaves, to the additional role of president as of April 1, 2022. He succeeds John Murray, who is becoming president and CEO of Sonesta International Hotels effective April 1.
  • Hargreaves has served as vice president of the company since 2019 and as VP and chief investment officer since 2020. He is also senior vice president of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), responsible for all real estate and real estate-related acquisitions at RMR.
  • Before joining RMR in 2010, Hargreaves worked a AIG (NYSE:AIG) investments, where he as responsible for commercial real estate loan origination and asset management.
  • At the beginning of 2022, Service Properties (SVC) is in a long-term agreement with Sonesta Hotels in which Sonesta will manage 194 hotels.
