Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) +5.7% pre-market after Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) increased its tender offer to $82.50/share, a 10% premium over the previous $75 offer price and a 27% premium compared to the $64.92 closing price on October 13, the last trading day prior to Icahn's initial offer.

In November, Southwest Gas' board rejected Icahn's $75/share takeover offer, saying it undervalued the company.

In a new letter to Southwest Gas shareholders, Icahn says the company "could be worth in a range of $110-$150 per share" if his slate of board nominees is elected, which would result in "a newly rejuvenated and focused [company that would] execute these non-core monetization transactions and immediately start to rebuild trust with regulators."

In a letter last week, Icahn said Southwest Gas shareholders should not to be fooled by the company's "vague promise" to spin off the Centuri construction unit, calling it "a desperate measure to somehow block our tender offer."

Southwest Gas recently reported in-line Q4 adjusted earnings while revenues rose 20% Y/Y but missed analyst estimates.