Arbutus price target raised at H.C. Wainwright on upcoming data readouts
Mar. 14, 2022 8:23 AM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is trading ~4% higher in the pre-market Monday after H.C. Wainwright increased its price target, citing early data expected from three studies run by the clinical-stage biotech.
- The analyst Ed Arce also refers to the damages sought by the company from the COVID-19 vaccine maker, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- Additionally, he notes that Arbutus is advancing its lead RNAi therapeutic candidate AB-729 in combination with other therapies across three triple combination mid-stage trials against chronic Hepatitis B infection.
- “These studies are well-aligned with Arbutus' strategy of combining multiple therapies that target different points in the viral replication cycle to develop a curative treatment regimen for HBV,” the analyst wrote.
- Arce reiterated the Buy rating for the stock and raised its price target to $8.50 from $8.00 per share.
- Read more on the upcoming milestones for Arbutus (ABUS), as outlined by its management early this month.