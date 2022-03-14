Agile Therapeutics stock slips on $4.85M equity offering
Mar. 14, 2022 8:25 AM ET
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is down ~6% pre-market after announcing a $4.85M equity offering.
- The women's healthcare company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to sell 2,425 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock and 2,425 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock and Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24.25M shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 24.25M shares of common stock.
- Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a stated value of $1,000/share and a conversion price of $0.20/share.
- The shares of preferred stock issued in the offering are convertible into an aggregate of 24.25M shares of common stock.
- The Series A warrants have $0.26/share exercise price, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date.
- The Series B warrants have $0.26/share exercise price, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire one and one-half years following the initial exercise date.
- Gross proceeds from the offering is estimated to be $4.85M. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to occur on or about Mar. 14, 2022.