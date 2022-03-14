Adtalem Global Education offers to buy up to $373M of senior notes
Mar. 14, 2022 8:27 AM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) starts a cash asset sale offer to buy up to $373M of its 5.5% senior notes due 2028 or about 47% of the $800M notes outstanding.
- Cash payment will include a portion of the net cash proceeds received from the company's already announced divestiture of the financial services segment, which is expected to close in Q3 of FY22 by Mar.31, 2022.
- The asset sale offer is set to expire at 5 PM NYC time on April 8, 2022.
- The company will pay $1,000.00 plus accrued and unpaid interest for each $1,000 principal amount of notes.
- Also Read: Adtalem Global Education falls 18% postmarket after slashing 2022 forecast