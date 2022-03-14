Genworth Financial credit rating boosted at S&P Global with positive outlook

  • S&P Global on Monday upgraded insurance provider Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) credit rating to B+ from B, along with a positive outlook.
  • Shares of GNW rise 1.4% in premarket trading.
  • “This upgrade from S&P reflects the substantial improvements we’ve made in our leverage and liquidity profile, including through the retirement of over $2 billion of debt in 2021,” said Genworth CFO and Chief investment Officer Daniel Sheehan. "We plan to retire the remainder of our 2024 debt this year. This would bring total holding company debt to below our target of $1 billion," he added.
  • Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screens GNW stock at Strong Buy, with the best factor grade in Valuation.
  • Previously, (Feb. 8) Genworth Financial director bought shares.
