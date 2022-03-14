Clene reports data from 2 mid-stage studies of CNM-Au8 in neurodegenerative disease

Mar. 14, 2022 8:31 AM ETClene Inc. (CLNN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) reported updated data from two phase 2 trials, RESCUE-ALS and REPAIR evaluating CNM-Au8.
  • The RESCUE-ALS trial evaluated CNM-Au8 in 45 people with early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • The company said that after 36 weeks of treatment there were significant benefits with CNM-Au8: slowing ALS disease progression, decreasing the proportion of participants with a 6-point decline in the ALS Functional Rating Scale Revised, and improving quality of life.
  • Clene added that analyses of long-term open-label extension of RESCUE-ALS trial suggested improved survival compared to predictions derived from validated ENCALS risk model.
  • In addition, the phase 2 REPAIR trial with CNM-Au8 showed improved brain energy metabolism. The CNM-Au8 treatment resulted in improved brain NAD+/NADH ratio.
