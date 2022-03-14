BridgeBio phase 2 data positive for rare type of muscular dystrophy

Mar. 14, 2022 8:37 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Phase 2 data from a trial of patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i) treated with BridgeBio's (NASDAQ:BBIO) BBP-418 found that it may be able to treat the root cause of the disease.
  • Results found that participants had an average 43% increase in the ratio of glycosylated αDG to total αDG, which also may indicate that BBP-418 can drive functional improvements for patients.
  • Data also showed that treatment also led to an increase in speed in the 10-meter walk test at days 90 and 180.
  • BridgeBio (BBIO) said it plans to begin a phase 3 trial in the second half of the year.
  • Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for LGMD2i.
