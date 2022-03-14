Avinger stock slips on 1-for-20 reverse stock split announcement
Mar. 14, 2022 8:37 AM ET Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) has slumped 9.17% pre-market after the medical device firm announced that it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective 5:00 p.m. ET on Mar. 14, 2022.
- Each 20 shares of issued and outstanding common stock and equivalents will be converted into one share of common stock.
- The reverse stock split is being effected in order to fulfill the company's obligations with respect to its new Series D Preferred Stock and warrants that were issued in Jan. 2022, increase the per share trading price of its common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and increase the number of shares of the common stock available for issuance.
- The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of the company's common stock outstanding from ~95.6M to ~4.8M, prior to the issuance of shares relating to the Series D Preferred Stock and warrants.