Tyson Foods slips after BMO Capital turns cautious on near-term margins

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to a Market Perform rating.

The firm said the downgrade does not reflect a change in its long-term view of Tyson's ability to affect internal change through its actions, operational improvements or capacity expansions, but is tied in part to the potential reduction to underlying fundamentals outside chicken, particularly beef.

"We reduced our F2023 outlook as we expect lower beef packer margins to offset the chicken improvement. Additionally, TSN's stock materially outperformed the S&P 500 YTD and over the last year."

The case for aggressively investing in Tyson Foods (TSN) is said to be less persuasive at current valuations due to the more tempered outlook on beef and pork margins beyond 2022, as well as potential input inflation in prepared foods.

BMO set a price target of $99 on Tyson Foods (TSN) based on a 12X to 13X multiple on the new FY23 outlook.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) fell 1.49% in premarket trading on Monday to $86.33 after shedding 2.57% on Friday. Tyson Foods is still ahead of the S&P 500 Index for 2022 with a 0.55% gain.