DB, ING and HTBX among pre market gainers
- Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) +96% on acquisition proposal from ACS Solutions affiliate.
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) +41%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) +31% after receiving Rio Tinto's takeover proposal.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) +24%.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) +27%.
- AgriFORCE Growing (NASDAQ:AGRI) +29%.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) +15% launches stock repurchase program.
- 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) +10%.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +9%.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) +8%.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) +8%.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) +6% to replace Kraton in S&P 600.
- Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) +6% expands TapouT distribution into Southern California Walmart locations with AB ONE SoCal which covers a population of more than 20M.
- ING (NYSE:ING) +6%.
- Heat Biologics (NYSE:HTBX) +6% provides year-end 2021 business update.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) +6%.
- TMC the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC) +6%.
- Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) +6% Icahn hikes Southwest gas tender offer to $82.50/share.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) +4%.