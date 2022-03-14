Hot Stocks: Softbank sells CPNG stake; NOK upgrade; SNY clinical trial data; LUNA rallies

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) represented one of the highlights of Monday's pre-market trading, gaining ground in the wake of an analyst's upgrade. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) also showed strength, drawing investor interest following the release of quarterly results and the announcement of an acquisition.

On the other side of the ledger, disappointing clinical trial results put pressure on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). Meanwhile, Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) fell on word that a major shareholder had sold about a $1B stake in the firm.

Gainers

Nokia (NOK) received a boost in pre-market trading after a bullish comment from Raymond James. The firm raised its rating on the stock to Outperform from Market Perform, arguing that the Finnish telecom company has seen an inflection point in its business.

Analyst Simon Leopold added that NOK will receive a benefit from stock buybacks and predicted that the firm will likely reinstate its dividend. Shares rose more than 4% before the opening bell.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings figures and news of an acquisition sent shares of Luna Innovations (LUNA) higher in pre-market action.

The stock climbed more than 4% after it beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines during Q4. The firm also announced the acquisition of LIOS Sensing in a cash deal valued at €20M.

Decliners

Shares of South Korean e-commerce company Coupang (CPNG) dropped almost 3% in pre-market trading, adding to the more than 8% slide it posted on Friday. The latest retreat came on news that SoftBank's Vision Fund has sold about 50M shares of the company, worth a little over $1B.

Sanofi (SNY) also lost ground in pre-market action, pulled down by disappointing clinical trial results. The firm said its amcenestrant product failed to meet the primary endpoint in a mid-stage study, which evaluated the use of the drug to treat a type of advanced breast cancer.

Based on the trial data, SNY dropped nearly 3% before the opening bell.

