New York City REIT investor Comrit calls on board to set date for annual meeting
Mar. 14, 2022 8:43 AM ETNew York City REIT, Inc. (NYC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) stockholder Comrit Investments 1 is calling on the REIT's board to set a date for the 2022 annual meeting so that shareholders can vote on whether to elect Comrit's candidate to the board.
- The activist investor is urging "immediate boardroom change" as it sees "little evidence of the company leadership acting with the appropriate level of care or urgency to advance stockholders' interests."
- Comrit is concerned about the company's management agreement with its external adviser and contends that its CEO has a conflict of interest.
- In December, Comrit, which owns ~2% of the company's outstanding shares, nominated Sharon Stern for New York City REIT's (NYC) board then in January sent a letter to the company's shareholders urging boardroom change.