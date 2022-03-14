Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is in the midst of a multi-year turnaround, as it attempts to transition from focusing on data center and PC sales into a more well-rounded chip company, but its near-term fortunes are still largely tied to the PC industry, which looks to be struggling, investment firm Citi noted.

Analyst Christopher Danely kept his neutral rating on the Pat Gelsinger-led Intel (INTC), as February notebook shipments fell 11% month-over-month, well below the firm's estimate of a 5% decline, largely due to component shortages.

"We see this as another yellow flag after Intel stated it expects an inventory correction in the notebook end market during its last earnings call," Danely wrote in a note to clients. "We believe PC sales could cool off in 2H22 due to a reversion to the mean after two straight years of double digit growth and as such we reiterate our Neutral rating on INTC."

Intel (INTC) shares were roughly flat in premarket trading on Monday, at $45.85.

In addition, Citi's Taiwan notebook analyst, Carrie Lu, lowered the firm's notebook shipments in the first-quarter to down 18% quarter-over-quarter from 16% quarter-over-quarter on "continued component supply tightness and logistic challenges."

Earlier this month, Intel (INTC) said its autonomous driving unit, Mobileye, had confidentially filed for an upcoming initial public offering.