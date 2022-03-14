Meten climbs 5% as subsidiary enters alliance to develop Metaverse vocational education

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Online banking. Foreign exchange.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shenzhen Meten International Education subsidiary of Meten (NASDAQ:METX) had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement on March 2, 2022 with Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication.
  • Shengxue is an online education and training institution focusing on the improvement of academic qualifications for adults.
  • Shenzhen Meten and Shengxue expect to cooperate in development and design of new education products and marketing activities, in an effort to develop Shenzhen Meten's Metaverse education business.
  • The goal of this strategic cooperation is to help qualified job seekers find their dream jobs in the fast-evolving labor market in China.
  • According to data published by Qianzhan Industry Institute, the size of China's vocational education market was RMB653B ~$103B in 2021.
