Meten climbs 5% as subsidiary enters alliance to develop Metaverse vocational education
Mar. 14, 2022 8:45 AM ETMeten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Shenzhen Meten International Education subsidiary of Meten (NASDAQ:METX) had entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement on March 2, 2022 with Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication.
- Shengxue is an online education and training institution focusing on the improvement of academic qualifications for adults.
- Shenzhen Meten and Shengxue expect to cooperate in development and design of new education products and marketing activities, in an effort to develop Shenzhen Meten's Metaverse education business.
- The goal of this strategic cooperation is to help qualified job seekers find their dream jobs in the fast-evolving labor market in China.
- According to data published by Qianzhan Industry Institute, the size of China's vocational education market was RMB653B ~$103B in 2021.