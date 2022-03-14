Frank Klein to join Rivian Automotive as COO

Mar. 14, 2022 8:49 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Frank Klein has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), succeeding Rod Copes who retired from the position last year.
  • Klein will take the role on June 01, 2022 and will report directly to Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe. Most recently, Klein was President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International.
  • In the new role, Klein will oversee the buildout of robust and stable operations processes and help scale vehicle production across several new programs.
  • Last week, Rivian slid to a new low after posting its Q4 earnings report
