Frank Klein to join Rivian Automotive as COO
Mar. 14, 2022 By: Preeti Singh
- Frank Klein has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), succeeding Rod Copes who retired from the position last year.
- Klein will take the role on June 01, 2022 and will report directly to Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe. Most recently, Klein was President at Austria-based automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International.
- In the new role, Klein will oversee the buildout of robust and stable operations processes and help scale vehicle production across several new programs.
- Last week, Rivian slid to a new low after posting its Q4 earnings report