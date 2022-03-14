TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) agrees to acquire DART Aerospace, a Canadian provider of "highly engineered, unique helicopter mission equipment solutions that predominantly service civilian aircraft" for ~$360M in cash.

The company expects DART, whose products "have a strong presence across major commercial rotary-wing platforms as well as select applications for defense and safety services," will generate $100M in pro forma revenues for calendar year 2022.

TransDigm is seeing strong sequential growth and is on pace to report rapidly accelerating free cash flow and EBITDA due to secular growth tailwinds, and the stock is "setting up for a major breakout," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.