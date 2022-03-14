MoneyGram to suspend services in Russia, remain open in Ukraine

Mar. 14, 2022 8:51 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)JPM, GS, DBBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

MoneyGram

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Financial services firm MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) on Friday said it's providing notice to customers and agents to suspend services in Russia.
  • The company's services remain available in Ukraine for individuals to receive funds. As war breaks out in Ukraine, the MoneyGram (MGI) Foundation also recently approved an emergency grant directed towards the Ukrainian Relief Fund.
  • Meanwhile, Germany-based lender Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last week said it's "winding down" business in Russia, along with U.S. banks Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).
  • In mid-February, MoneyGram got an acquisition proposal.
