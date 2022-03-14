Exela Technologies stock rises premarket on launch of ExelaPay, Corduro acquisition

Mar. 14, 2022 8:51 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 5% premarket after the firm launched ExelaPay and acquired Corduro, an omni-channel, full-stack processing, commerce, and engagement platform.
  • Corduro provides scalable payment processing and business management solutions for SAAS, franchises, billers, merchants, and ISVs.
  • Corduro was founded in 2008 by Robert Ziegler, who will lead the ExelaPay business unit.
  • The acquisition of Corduro provides XELA with essential technology and talent to provide payment acquiring and processing services across Exela's XBP network.
  • ExelaPay can now insource processing fees across any transaction type, including capturing a significant portion of credit card fees with market rates based on a percentage of the transaction value.
  • XELA had reported lower-than-expected Q4 results last week.
