McDonald's is recommended at Oppenheimer with Russia-Ukraine risk already priced in

Oppenheimer recommended that investors buy McDonald's MCD on any further weakness with the same-store sales strength expected to benefit from elevated pricing, recent loyalty launch, improved staffing levels and impactful menu innovation. Those factors are seen offsetting the Russia-Ukraine risk that has sent MCD shares lower.

Analyst Brian Bittner's breakdown: "Our work suggests MCD's above-average exposure to Russia/Ukraine is now fully priced in, and we identify catalysts in remainder of the model. Following a deep-dive analysis, we do reduce 2022 EPS by 8% and 2023 by 3% driven entirely by Russia/Ukraine. But importantly, our 3% reduction in '23 conservatively assumes Russia/Ukraine's EPS contribution falls to zero. The outsized '22 EPS headwind is related to transitory losses from incurring near-term costs despite halted operations."

Shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) rose 1.07% in premarket trading on Monday to $228.68 vs. the 52-week range of $213.50 to $271.15. Oppenheimer assigned a price target of $280 to the restaurant operator.

