Splash Beverage Group expands TapouT distribution into SoCal Walmart
Mar. 14, 2022 8:53 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) said it has expanded its TapouT distribution into Southern California Walmart locations with AB ONE SoCal.
- Including this, the company's distribution network will see TapouT now be sold in more than 45 Walmart locations.
- "The incredible string of distribution agreements we have secured since mid-January launches a revenue stream for Splash in this vital distribution network," said Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group.
- Nistico added "AB ONE SoCal services more than 15,000 accounts and covers one of the most populous regions of the country. These regions include Central LA, Pomona, Beach Cities, Sylmar and San Diego, and customers will see our three top brands, TapouT Performance, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria featured prominently throughout."
- Stock pops up 5% in premarket trading.
