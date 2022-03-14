Can-Fite stock rises 8% on notice of allowance of patent for liver drug

Mar. 14, 2022

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) said it received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) related to its drug Namodenoson (CL-IB-MECA) to treat liver fibrosis.
  • The company said its invention is titled “Method for Treating Fibrotic Liver Tissue Using CL-IB MECA”.
  • The company said currently, namodenoson is being developed for liver cancer and NASH.
  • Can-Fite added that the allowance granted opens the door for much broader market needs which entail all clinical conditions with advanced liver fibrosis including autoimmune hepatitis, primary biliary cirrhosis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and alcoholic liver disease, among others.
  • CANF +8.25% premarket to $1.05
