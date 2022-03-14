CTT Pharma appoints Ryan Khouri as CEO

  • CTT Pharma (OTCPK:CTTH) has appointed Ryan Khouri as its new CEO.
  • Mr Khouri's engagement with the Company started as an investor who viewed CTT's unique drug delivery system as the future industry standard.
  • Additionally, Dr Modi has stepped down as President and as a board member to assist sales teams with technical know-how and formulation. 
  • The company will be a sales-centered company that will focus on commercializing IP and removing barriers to sales.
  • It will keep its shareholders updated as it executes on new partnerships and further evolves its patent portfolio.
