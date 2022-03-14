MingZhu Logistics to acquire Yinhua for $18.3M

  • MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) to acquire Yinhua, which develops and operates a comprehensive auto related service platform to serve auto insurance companies.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to its revenue, gross margin and net income.
  • MingZhu shall pay $18.3M in exchange for 100% equity of Yinhua.
  • Of the total consideration to be paid, $15.3M shall be paid in form of 3.83M newly issued ordinary shares of MingZhu, representing $4.00 per ordinary share of MingZhu, and $1M cash upon closing.
  • Cash earnout of ~$1.99M shall be paid if Yinhua achieves a net income target threshold of $1.3M during the calendar year 2022.
