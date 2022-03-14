Mike Roffler is the new CEO of First Republic Bank
Mar. 14, 2022
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) names Mike Roffler as the CEO of the Company effective March 13, 2022; he will also continue to serve as President and Board Member.
- Roffler joined First Republic in 2009 and has over 25 years of accounting and banking experience, including as a partner at KPMG.
- The company also announced Jim Herbert founder of First Republic in 1985 and has served as its CEO and Co-CEO since that time, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, also effective March 13, 2022.
- Jim Herbert will remain leader of the Board and active in the development of the Bank’s overall strategy, preservation of its unique culture, and maintenance of key relationships with clients and shareholders.