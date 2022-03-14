Liminal BioSciences plans additional Phase 1 trial for lead asset next quarter
Mar. 14, 2022 9:03 AM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Disclosing pharmacokinetic (PK) data from an early-stage trial for its lead asset, fezagepras, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) said that it planned to run a Single Ascending Dose ("SAD") Phase 1a trial for the candidate in Q2 2022.
- The decision follows an analysis of PK data from the Phase 1 study for multiple ascending doses (MAD), which indicated no significant drug-related safety findings, the company said. Liminal (LMNL) has added ~7% in the pre-market.
- Phase 1a SAD study will be a randomized, open-label, cross-over study designed to evaluate fezagepras as nitrogen scavenger against Sodium Phenylbutyrate in healthy subjects.
- “This provides an opportunity for fezagepras' potential development in diseases associated with high plasma ammonia concentrations," Liminal's (LMNL) Strategic Medical Advisor, Dr. Jeffrey Smith, remarked.
- Last January, the company announced it would not advance fezagepras as a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) or hypertriglyceridemia.