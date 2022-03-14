Liminal BioSciences plans additional Phase 1 trial for lead asset next quarter

Mar. 14, 2022 9:03 AM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Disclosing pharmacokinetic (PK) data from an early-stage trial for its lead asset, fezagepras, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) said that it planned to run a Single Ascending Dose ("SAD") Phase 1a trial for the candidate in Q2 2022.
  • The decision follows an analysis of PK data from the Phase 1 study for multiple ascending doses (MAD), which indicated no significant drug-related safety findings, the company said. Liminal (LMNL) has added ~7% in the pre-market.
  • Phase 1a SAD study will be a randomized, open-label, cross-over study designed to evaluate fezagepras as nitrogen scavenger against Sodium Phenylbutyrate in healthy subjects.
  • “This provides an opportunity for fezagepras' potential development in diseases associated with high plasma ammonia concentrations," Liminal's (LMNL) Strategic Medical Advisor, Dr. Jeffrey Smith, remarked.
  • Last January, the company announced it would not advance fezagepras as a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) or hypertriglyceridemia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.