Red Cat stock inches higher after unit picked by US Army for SRR tranche 2 drone program
Mar. 14, 2022 9:04 AM ETRed Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) stock rose 2% premarket after the firm's subsidiary Teal Drones was selected by the Dept. of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Army to compete in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) Program of Record.
- Teal was selected to develop a next-generation small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) designed for surveillance and reconnaissance (S&R) duties, with a focus on autonomous capability, for the Army.
- The goal of the SRR T2 program is to provide a rucksack portable sUAS that gives all Army platoons (20-50 soldiers) situational awareness beyond the next terrain feature.
- After a successful demonstration in Sept. 2021, Teal was notified by the Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Product Office that it would advance to the prototype phase of the SRR T2 program and was awarded a $1.5M prototype contract.
- Teal will develop a next-generation drone that meets or exceeds the Army's technical system requirements of SRR T2 and competes for the SRR T2 production contract.