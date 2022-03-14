Heat Biologics reports 2021 revenue $2.1M, consensus $2.11M
- Heat Biologics (NYSE:HTBX) has presented favorable survival data at The American Association of Cancer Research of HS-110 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
- Also, submitted meeting requests to the FDA for separate Type B and Type C meetings to receive feedback on our proposed trial design and regulatory path forward.
- Announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Elusys Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biodefense company and the manufacturer of ANTHIM®, which is approved for the treatment of inhalation anthrax in the U.S., Canada, Europe.
- Recognized $2.1M of grant and contract revenue, a decrease of 27.6% Y/Y reflects the expected timing of completion of deliveries under the current phase of the contracts.
- Grant receivable balance of $1.3M for CPRIT proceeds not yet received but for which the costs had been incurred or the conditions of the award had been met.
- For FY, net loss was ~$35.1M, or ($1.41)/share compared to $26M, or ($1.63)/share Y/Y.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, the Co. had ~$96.4M in cash, equivalents and short term investments.