Glaukos begins phase 2 program for 3rd gen iLink therapy to treat thinning of cornea

Mar. 14, 2022 9:47 AM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) said it began a phase 2 program for its third generation iLink therapy to treat keratoconus, a type of eye disorder.
  • Keratoconus occurs when the cornea thins and gradually bulges outward into a cone shape, causing blurred vision.
  • The company's iLink platform consists of single-use drug formulations, which work by delivering ultraviolet light to the cornea to induce a reaction called corneal cross-linking, designed to strengthen and reshape the cornea.
  • The third-generation iLink therapy is a corneal cross-linking treatment designed to customize the therapeutic capabilities, and build upon Glaukos’ first-generation iLink therapy called iLink Epi-off and its second-generation iLink investigational treatment known as iLink Epi-on.
  • The phase 2 program consists of two separate trials and both will have follow-up period of 6 months.
  • The company expects to enroll patients across both trials at sites in the U.S., Europe, South America and Asia.
