MVB Bank acquires minority stakes in Warp Speed Holdings for $48M
Mar. 14, 2022 9:11 AM ETMVB Financial Corp. (MVBF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MVB Financial's (NASDAQ:MVBF) Bank has signed definitive agreement to acquire 38% interest in Warp Speed Holdings for $48M, which will include $38.4M in cash and $9.6M in MVB common stock.
- Warp is the holding company for the Warp Family of Companies, which together represents a horizontally integrated financial services platform focused on residential and commercial loan origination and servicing and title insurance services among other business operations. These Warp companies have originated over $4B of loan volume over 2020 and 2021, report.
- MVB said its investment in Warp is anticipated to meaningfully increase fee income while driving strong commercial and residential loan growth.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in mid-2022, subject to required regulatory approvals.