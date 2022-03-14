Accenture subsidiary AFS nabs 7-year $199M TSA contract

Mar. 14, 2022

Accenture building in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Accenture Federal Services (AFS), subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE:ACN), received a 7-year $199M contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
  • AFS will support the agency’s Information Technology, Technology Solutions Division in operating and consolidating three credentialing systems into a single platform to improve how TSA responds to threats and changing operational needs.
  • This new single platform will significantly streamline operations and provide TSA with the flexibility needed to more rapidly adapt to changing threats.
