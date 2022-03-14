CoinShares expands stake in Swiss lender FlowBank to 29.3%
- Cryptocurrency asset manager CoinShares (OTCPK:CNSRF) on Monday expanded its overall holding in Swiss lender FlowBank to 29.3%, with voting rights equal to 32.06%, according to a release.
- "This is aligned with our strategic plan to make CoinShares an integrated digital asset fintech company,” said CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti
- The transaction was priced at CHF 24.74M ($26.45M). Upon closing, Mognetti will join FlowBank's board of directors to advise on its digital asset strategy and international development.
- At the start of December, CoinShares agreed to buy French fintech firm Napoleon Crypto.