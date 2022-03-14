iClick Interactive Asia to fully acquire independent software vendor Changyi
Mar. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) said its subsidiary will acquire the remaining equity interest of Changyi (Shanghai) Information Technology, an independent software vendor in China that provides intelligent retail and CRM solutions.
- ICLK will pay RMB6M and will issue ~3.1M American depository shares of the company.
- Changyi is currently a controlled investee of ICLK.
- On completion of the proposed transaction, Changyi will be wholly owned by ICLK.
- The acquisition will allow ICLK to accelerate the expansion of its enterprise solutions business, spearheaded by its newly established "SaaS + X" business model.
- The business model aims to help firms strengthen productivity and enhance their private domain through effective key opinion leader recommendations, efficient targeted marketing and e-commerce partnerships while integrating data assets and solidifying their brand profiles.