iClick Interactive Asia to fully acquire independent software vendor Changyi

  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) said its subsidiary will acquire the remaining equity interest of Changyi (Shanghai) Information Technology, an independent software vendor in China that provides intelligent retail and CRM solutions.
  • ICLK will pay RMB6M and will issue ~3.1M American depository shares of the company.
  • Changyi is currently a controlled investee of ICLK.
  • On completion of the proposed transaction, Changyi will be wholly owned by ICLK.
  • The acquisition will allow ICLK to accelerate the expansion of its enterprise solutions business, spearheaded by its newly established "SaaS + X" business model.
  • The business model aims to help firms strengthen productivity and enhance their private domain through effective key opinion leader recommendations, efficient targeted marketing and e-commerce partnerships while integrating data assets and solidifying their brand profiles.
