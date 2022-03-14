HEICO's subsidiary acquires Flight Microwave in all cash deal

Mar. 14, 2022

  • HEICO's (NYSE:HEI) Lucix subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of satellite filter company, Flight Microwave in an all cash transaction.
  • Further financial terms and details were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to HEICO's earnings in the year following the purchase.
  • Founded in 2004, Flight Microwave manufactures custom high power filters and filter assemblies used in space and defense applications. It operates a design and production center in El Segundo, California.
  • Flight Microwave will operate as part of Lucix and will eventually relocate to Lucix's Camarillo, California headquarters, engineering and production center. Nearly all of Flight Microwave's team will remain with the business post-closing.
