Williams to buy Trace Midstream's Haynesville pipe system in $950M deal

Mar. 14, 2022 9:15 AM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Three Pipeline Reflecting Blue Sky

zorazhuang/iStock via Getty Images

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) agrees to acquire Haynesville shale natural gas gathering and processing assets from Trace Midstream, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, for $950M.

Williams says adding the Trace system will increase its gathering capacity in the Haynesville basin to more than 4B cf/day from 1.8B cf/day previously and is expected to result in an investment at ~6x 2023 EBITDA.

As part of the deal, Trace customer and Quantum affiliate Rockcliff Energy agrees to a long-term capacity commitment in support of Williams' Louisiana Energy Gateway project.

Also, Williams says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Quantum to form a joint venture that will enable Quantum to become an equity investor and partner in the project.

Williams CEO Alan Armstrong recently described the Haynesville shale as a major source of growth.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.