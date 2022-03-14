Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) agrees to acquire Haynesville shale natural gas gathering and processing assets from Trace Midstream, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, for $950M.

Williams says adding the Trace system will increase its gathering capacity in the Haynesville basin to more than 4B cf/day from 1.8B cf/day previously and is expected to result in an investment at ~6x 2023 EBITDA.

As part of the deal, Trace customer and Quantum affiliate Rockcliff Energy agrees to a long-term capacity commitment in support of Williams' Louisiana Energy Gateway project.

Also, Williams says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Quantum to form a joint venture that will enable Quantum to become an equity investor and partner in the project.

Williams CEO Alan Armstrong recently described the Haynesville shale as a major source of growth.