Deutsche Bank stock surges after agreeing to extend monitor under DOJ pact

Mar. 14, 2022 9:16 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)GS, JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Deutsche bank branch office

agafapaperiapunta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock is climbing 6.0% in Frankfurt and jumping 9.3% in U.S. premarket trading after reports that Germany's largest lender is "winding down" its business in Russia.
  • The about-face came after Wall Street titans JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) both said they're shuttering operations in Russia in light of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Just a couple days earlier, the bank said it wouldn't pull out of the Russian market, noting that its credit exposures to Russia and Ukraine were a "very small portion of the bank's overall loan portfolio."
  • On Friday, Deutsche Bank (DB) also said it agreed to keep in place until February 2023 a monitor to track is ESG claims at its DWS subsidiary after the U.S. Department of Justice found the bank had violated a deferred prosecution agreement.
  • In August 2021, Deutsche Bank (DB) denied claims it overstated its ESG assets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.