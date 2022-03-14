LKQ to sell PGW Auto Glass to One Equity Partners
Mar. 14, 2022 9:20 AM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will sell PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass to the North American automotive sector, to One Equity Partners (NASDAQ:OEPW).
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The deal is expected to be completed during Q2 of 2022.
- LKQ will report the financial information for the PGW glass distribution business through the closing date in the continuing operations section of its financial statements.
- "This divestiture reinforces our ongoing commitment to review our portfolio of businesses, rationalize our asset base, and divest non-core businesses," said Dominick Zarcone, president and CEO, LKQ.