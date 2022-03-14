LKQ to sell PGW Auto Glass to One Equity Partners

Mar. 14, 2022 9:20 AM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will sell PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass to the North American automotive sector, to One Equity Partners (NASDAQ:OEPW).
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The deal is expected to be completed during Q2 of 2022.
  • LKQ will report the financial information for the PGW glass distribution business through the closing date in the continuing operations section of its financial statements.
  • "This divestiture reinforces our ongoing commitment to review our portfolio of businesses, rationalize our asset base, and divest non-core businesses," said Dominick Zarcone, president and CEO, LKQ.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.