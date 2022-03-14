Applied DNA, Spindle Biotech team up to develop cell-free mRNA production platform
Mar. 14, 2022 9:23 AM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Spindle Biotech are collaborating for research on simplified high yield mRNA production system.
- Under the non-binding letter of intent (LOI), the two plan to investigate the feasibility of using Applied DNA's LinearDNATM platform to produce chemically modified DNA templates for use in Spindle Biotech’s proprietary, high yield RNA manufacturing system.
- The companies believe the combination of their respective platforms provides for a simplified, high yield, and 100% cell-free workflow that is differentiated from current mRNA production that uses plasmid DNA (pDNA).
- Under the proposed definitive agreement terms, outlined in the LOI, Applied DNA will produce specialized IVT DNA templates for RNA transcription using Spindle Biotech’s RNA polymerase.
- Following validation, the companies intend to explore the commercialization of an mRNA production system.