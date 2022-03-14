iClick Interactive Asia to fully acquire Changyi
Mar. 14, 2022 9:21 AM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining equity interest of Changyi Information Technology, a leading independent software vendor in China which provides intelligent retail and CRM solutions.
- In consideration of the Acquisition, the Co. will pay (i) RMB 6M and will issue (ii) ~3.09M ADS of the Co.
- Changyi is currently a controlled investee of the Co and post transaction, it will be wholly owned by the Company.
- "The demand for private domain traffic remains strong and we are capitalizing on this trend through continued investment in our Enterprise Solutions business," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of iClick.