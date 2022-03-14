Mercer International CEO David Gandossi to retire
Mar. 14, 2022 9:25 AM ETMercer International Inc. (MERC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) said David Gandossi, who served as CEO and president since 2015, decided to retire from the company.
- MERC appointed Juan Carlos Bueno to succeed Gandossi as CEO and president effective May 1.
- Bueno will also be nominated for election to MERC's board at the upcoming 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders.
- Gandossi will continue to serve as an advisor until Aug. 31, and assist Bueno and MERC to facilitate a smooth transition.
- Bueno most recently served as chairman of the board and co-founder of Global Energy, which produces novel green energy generation devices.