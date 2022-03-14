Mercer International CEO David Gandossi to retire

Mar. 14, 2022 9:25 AM ETMercer International Inc. (MERC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) said David Gandossi, who served as CEO and president since 2015, decided to retire from the company.
  • MERC appointed Juan Carlos Bueno to succeed Gandossi as CEO and president effective May 1.
  • Bueno will also be nominated for election to MERC's board at the upcoming 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders.
  • Gandossi will continue to serve as an advisor until Aug. 31, and assist Bueno and MERC to facilitate a smooth transition.
  • Bueno most recently served as chairman of the board and co-founder of Global Energy, which produces novel green energy generation devices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.