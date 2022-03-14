Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) says David Gandossi, who has served as its President and CEO since 2015, will retire from the company, to be succeeded by Juan Carlos Bueno, effective May 1.

Gandossi also was Mercer's executive VP and CFO during 2003-15, after previous executive positions with Formation Forest Products and Pacifica Papers.

Bueno most recently served from 2018 as the Chairman and co-founder of Global Energy, which produces novel green energy generation devices, and serving in 2011-17 as executive VP and divisional CEO for biomaterials at Stora Enso, a manufacturer of pulp, paper and other forest products.

