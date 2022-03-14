Nektar slips after setback for lead asset bringing similar drugs into focus
Mar. 14, 2022 9:29 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)NKTR, BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has lost more than 53% in the pre-market Monday after a major setback for its lead immuno-oncology candidate bempegaldesleukin in a late-stage trial for melanoma.
- The Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study designed to assess the Interleukin -2 agonist bempegaldesleukin with the partner, Bristol Myers’ (NYSE:BMY) PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo did not meet the primary endpoints, the companies said.
- The setback brings into focus other candidates targeting IL-2, Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan notes.
- “One could argue that today’s news eliminates a potential competitor to nemvaleukin,” he wrote, adding “….given the questions and uncertainties around the IL-2 space, we believe today’s news may lead to investors taking a more cautious view on the IL-2 space overall.”
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), has lost ~4% in the pre-market Monday as its potential immunotherapy for cancer nemvaleukin (Nemvaleukin Alfa) targets the IL-2 receptor complex.