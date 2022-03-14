Nektar slips after setback for lead asset bringing similar drugs into focus

Mar. 14, 2022 9:29 AM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)NKTR, BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has lost more than 53% in the pre-market Monday after a major setback for its lead immuno-oncology candidate bempegaldesleukin in a late-stage trial for melanoma.
  • The Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study designed to assess the Interleukin -2 agonist bempegaldesleukin with the partner, Bristol Myers’ (NYSE:BMY) PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo did not meet the primary endpoints, the companies said.
  • The setback brings into focus other candidates targeting IL-2, Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan notes.
  • “One could argue that today’s news eliminates a potential competitor to nemvaleukin,” he wrote, adding “….given the questions and uncertainties around the IL-2 space, we believe today’s news may lead to investors taking a more cautious view on the IL-2 space overall.”
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), has lost ~4% in the pre-market Monday as its potential immunotherapy for cancer nemvaleukin (Nemvaleukin Alfa) targets the IL-2 receptor complex.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.